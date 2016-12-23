The gates of hell have opened and they’re underwater. Russia is infamous for its tragic nuclear accident at Chernobyl and you’d be forgiven for thinking these creatures fished up from the depths were linked to it. But though they might look like radioactive mutants, they’re actually just fruits of the deep sea. Weird, freaky fruits.
The lucky man responsible for trawling up these terrors is Russian fisherman Roman Fedortsov. Sailing from a port in Murmansk, he seems to have a gift for dredging the frightening fishes out of their underworld boltholes. And now they’ve been unleashed on the internet.
The fisherman works on a trawler, a type of ship tailored specifically to dredge the seafloor or fish deep in the water column. The ship’s heavy nets are usually meant to catch shrimp, cod, halibut and other commercially sold fishes. But sometimes it can pull up a world of creatures that look completely alien to us.
