This Officer Saw A Bag Inside A Scorching Hot Car. Then He Spotted The Scared Animal Hiding Beneath

It was a hot enough day outside, never mind inside the sticky confines of a stuffy vehicle. The animal welfare men saw the dog right where the kind-hearted caller had reported he would be. The canine was cowering on the floor behind the front seat, seeking shade under a plastic bag. With no way of knowing how much the creature was suffering, the men decided they needed to act – and fast.

Canada isn’t exactly famous for its hot weather, but nevertheless, July 21, 2017, was a particularly beautiful day for Ontario. The sky was blue, the sun was high, and the city of St. Catharines was sweltering. A nice day for its human population, with people going about their business and leisure in the warm sunshine. But a less-than-nice day for dogs, with their sometimes ineffective way of regulating body heat. And one dog in particular was suffering greatly because of the temperature. It was a sticky situation for the animal already, and one that could have quickly turn lethal.

Not long after the heat of midday, a pedestrian on Fourth Avenue in downtown St. Catharines was passing a shopping center when they witnessed a disturbing sight. While walking through a parking lot adjacent to the center, the passer-by saw movement under a plastic bag in the back of a parked truck. On closer inspection, it was revealed to be a French bulldog under there.

