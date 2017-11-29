It was a hot enough day outside, never mind inside the sticky confines of a stuffy vehicle. The animal welfare men saw the dog right where the kind-hearted caller had reported he would be. The canine was cowering on the floor behind the front seat, seeking shade under a plastic bag. With no way of knowing how much the creature was suffering, the men decided they needed to act – and fast.
Canada isn’t exactly famous for its hot weather, but nevertheless, July 21, 2017, was a particularly beautiful day for Ontario. The sky was blue, the sun was high, and the city of St. Catharines was sweltering. A nice day for its human population, with people going about their business and leisure in the warm sunshine. But a less-than-nice day for dogs, with their sometimes ineffective way of regulating body heat. And one dog in particular was suffering greatly because of the temperature. It was a sticky situation for the animal already, and one that could have quickly turn lethal.
Not long after the heat of midday, a pedestrian on Fourth Avenue in downtown St. Catharines was passing a shopping center when they witnessed a disturbing sight. While walking through a parking lot adjacent to the center, the passer-by saw movement under a plastic bag in the back of a parked truck. On closer inspection, it was revealed to be a French bulldog under there.
-
This Convicted Criminal And Rapist Would Become The Nazis’ Most Perverted War Criminal
-
Pink Asked Eminem If He’d Like To Work On A Song With Her – And His Reply Was Totally Priceless
-
This Officer Saw A Bag Inside A Scorching Hot Car. Then He Spotted The Scared Animal Hiding Beneath
-
When This Guy Saw An Old Lady Clinging To A Lamp Post, A Bystander Caught His Actions On Camera
-
10 Days After These Triplets Were Born, Their Mother Felt A Stabbing Pain In Her Chest
-
Scientists Have Deciphered An Ancient Scroll That Could Solve The Mystery Of The Pyramid Of Giza
-
When A Man In A Wheelchair Blocked Her Way, This Woman’s Reaction Left Him Dumbstruck
-
2 Years After This 4-Year-Old Disappeared, Police Got A Tip About A Dresser In His Grandma’s House
-
This Mom Shows Gawkers There’s No Reason To Fear Her Baby’s Skin Condition – Using One Simple Trick
-
20 Mind-boggling Photos That Need An Explanation Right Now
-
These Seven Teens Lined Up On Stage. Then The Music Started, And Everyone Burst Out Laughing
-
Rescuers Got A Call About A Stray Haunting The Area. Then They Crawled Under A House To Find Him