This Scared Little Dog Was An Hour From Being Put To Sleep. Then A Worker Came In To Calm Her

She was locked in an unfamiliar place, surrounded by alien sights, sounds and – perhaps most importantly to a dog – smells. It’s no wonder the little pooch was so scared. But when she tried to escape the human who had backed her into a corner, he did the most astonishing thing.

Yet that wasn’t how the story began for the little Maltese Poodle called Edie. Although many details about her life remain unclear, in early 2010 she ended up in a Californian shelter. The Los Angeles County Animal Shelter in Lancaster, to be exact.

Understandably, the petrified poodle’s terror had got the best of her and she was acting out. Unfortunately though, her luck hadn’t improved – she was staying at a shelter where euthanasia was permitted. As a consequence, she was scheduled for termination.

