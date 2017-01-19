The deepest scars are often the ones on the inside. Animals that have been abandoned and abused are often frightened or mistrusting of strangers. That was the case with this dog, which rescuers pursued into an industrial site. Her reaction to the perceived danger is heart-breaking.
A member of the public spotted the petrified pup living on the streets of Los Angeles, California, in July, 2015. Immediately, the concerned citizen called the animal rescue charity, Hope For Paws. Of course, the not-for-profit group happily responded.
So Eldad Hagar, founder of Paws and still an active rescuer, took his co-worker Lisa Arturo on a search for the pooch. But it seemed the dog was either on the move or very good at hiding. After 5 days, they finally spotted the stray. She was a lovely golden retriever the rescuers named Clarabelle.
