Scientists Are Warning Of An Ecological Apocalypse That’s Happening Right Under Our Noses

By now everyone is probably well aware of the alarming news that bees are dying out. For years we have been warned that their gradual disappearance is a desperately bad thing. But it turns out that the situation is even worse than we imagined. It is not just the bees that are declining in number, but flying bugs in general. And this can only have dire consequences for all of us on the planet.

Every creature in the natural world, even the very smallest ones – or sometimes especially the very smallest ones – have an important role to play within the Earth’s ecosystems. As organisms interact with other organisms and their natural environment, they create and sustain a system that supports all of them and – in greater or lesser ways – all of us as human beings.

These networks of plants and animals working together with their habitats has lead to some amazingly diverse ecosystems. These run the gamut – from lush jungles to tundra, arid plains to coral reefs. Even places that may seem barren, such as deserts or arctic wastes, host their own ecosystem which has adapted to its specific environment.

