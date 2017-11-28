By now everyone is probably well aware of the alarming news that bees are dying out. For years we have been warned that their gradual disappearance is a desperately bad thing. But it turns out that the situation is even worse than we imagined. It is not just the bees that are declining in number, but flying bugs in general. And this can only have dire consequences for all of us on the planet.
Every creature in the natural world, even the very smallest ones – or sometimes especially the very smallest ones – have an important role to play within the Earth’s ecosystems. As organisms interact with other organisms and their natural environment, they create and sustain a system that supports all of them and – in greater or lesser ways – all of us as human beings.
These networks of plants and animals working together with their habitats has lead to some amazingly diverse ecosystems. These run the gamut – from lush jungles to tundra, arid plains to coral reefs. Even places that may seem barren, such as deserts or arctic wastes, host their own ecosystem which has adapted to its specific environment.
-
This Mom Shows Gawkers There’s No Reason To Fear Her Baby’s Skin Condition – Using One Simple Trick
-
20 Mind-boggling Photos That Need An Explanation Right Now
-
These Seven Teens Lined Up On Stage. Then The Music Started, And Everyone Burst Out Laughing
-
Rescuers Got A Call About A Stray Haunting The Area. Then They Crawled Under A House To Find Him
-
This Soldier Left His Family Of Three Behind. But When He Came Back His Wife Was Holding A Baby Girl
-
When This Lost Dog Met A Pack Of Wild Coyotes, How The Encounter Unfolded Left Experts Stunned
-
Scientists Are Warning Of An Ecological Apocalypse That’s Happening Right Under Our Noses
-
Saudi Arabia Has Granted Citizenship To A Robot – And She's Already Attacked Elon Musk
-
This Is Why Closing Your Bedroom Door At Night Might Just Save Your Life
-
This Mom Took A Week-long Vacation To Europe – And Left Her Four Children At Home On Their Own
-
This Couple Survived The Las Vegas Shooting, But Another Tragedy Was Waiting Just Around The Corner
-
Rescuers Saw A Woman's Body Floating In Floodwater – And Realized Someone Was Still Clinging To Her