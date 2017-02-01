ADVERTISEMENT

In position with your birdwatching gear, you were ready to spot some interesting species. That’s when movement in the middle of the field caught your attention. But you can’t believe your eyes when you see what’s causing the disturbance.

In July 2015 a tiny harbor seal had the adventure of a lifetime. Though just a few days old, the little pup, later named Celebration, sadly found herself separated from her mother.

It would seem that Celebration had been enjoying a family outing, but lost track of the tide. When it went out, the little seal was left stuck in a muddy puddle all alone. The pup must have been terrified.

