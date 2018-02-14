This Senior Stray Appeared On A Family’s Porch. Then They Realized He Kept Hiding His Paws

ADVERTISEMENT

With no home to go to, Buster the ginger tom just wandered from place to place hoping to find something to eat in his patch of upstate New York. Scavenged food was good for the cat’s hunger pains, but nothing helped the other soreness the senior stray had developed in late 2017. The pain in his paws was ever-present, and it caused Buster grief with every step that he took.

No-one knows what happened in poor Buster’s life to end up making him a hobo at the age of ten, but chances are it wasn’t good. Cats are generally creatures of comfort and would be unlikely to choose the life of a stray, endlessly wandering the highways and byways. This was particularly true in October 2017, considering that winter was fast drawing in. But the change in season was not all that the copper-colored tomcat had to contend with.

In fact, Buster was having to cope with constant pain. Every step he took in his wandering ways was making him suffer terribly. It is impossible to say how long the feline had been enduring his ailment. But it was obvious to anyone who crossed the pussycat’s path that it affected him greatly. Buster was in a bad way.

