Shelter Staff Spotted This Kitten Walking Weirdly. Then An X-ray Revealed Her Unusual Condition

Accepting kittens into the shelter wasn’t odd in itself, but there was something unusual about the new batch. The runt of the litter wasn’t just small; she also looked different to the others. The kitten walked strangely, and it was obvious from the get-go that she wasn’t like the other cats.

In April 2016, animal control picked up three kittens in Gainesville, Virginia. The officers took the litter to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA), but shelter staff noticed something right away. One of the kittens stood out from the others.

The problem was with the runt of the litter. Cat families occasionally have one sibling that’s smaller and weaker than the others. For example, when the newly arrived runt was approximately two months old, she weighed just one pound. But there was something else too.

