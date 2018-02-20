The Showering Rat Video Has Swept The Internet, But The Footage May Conceal A Sinister Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love a video of an adorable animal doing something funny? Just a quick browse through YouTube will reveal that it’s something millions enjoy watching. But as we chuckle at their furry antics, can we be sure of what went on offscreen to create those few seconds of entertainment? The truth can sometimes be darker than it seems.

In a recent YouTube video taken in Huaraz, Peru, a rat is caught on film having a shower. It scrubs away at its lathered-up fur in a comically human manner, and the resulting clip is both cute and funny. Worth sharing with a few friends at least. That’s what the millions of viewers who sent the YouTube video viral thought, anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, posted by Jose Correa, the rodent stands on its hind legs in what looks like a shower recess. It rubs at the soapy suds, appearing to wash its furry belly, its face and under its arms. The animal’s whiskers twitch and it looks like it’s thoroughly enjoying its leisurely scrub. Some YouTube commenters compared the animal to the anthropomorphic rat from the animated movie Ratatouille.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT