When Gina Gould first set eyes on Casper the husky it broke her heart. Unable to walk or even stand, the puppy was at risk of being put down. But Gould had an idea that she thought could help.
For Gould is a trained Acuscope therapist who uses an electric machine to locate pain in animals and effectively treat it. She works with dogs and horses across southern California. Indeed, it was through her work with suffering creatures that she came to learn about Casper.
The organization called Coastal German Shepherd Rescue had contacted Gould about Casper. At the time of the call, the puppy had been scheduled for euthanasia. His breeder understood that the dog was unsellable. But the charity, which finds homes for abandoned dogs in Orange County, California, knew that didn’t mean Casper wasn’t adoptable.
