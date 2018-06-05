When Skaters Saw A Creature Struggling In The Ice, They Grabbed An Ax And Jumped Into Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Viktor Johannessen and Sigrid Sjösteen live in an idyllic part of north Sweden. However, one winter day in 2017, their peace was disturbed. It was then that a creature fell into a frozen lake outside of their home. After watching it struggle for a while, they grabbed an ax and got to work.

Sweden is known for its long, cold winters, which sees most of the Scandinavian country covered in ice. During the coldest month of the year – February – temperatures can plummet to a teeth-chatteringly cold -7°F, sometimes even lower in the far north of the country.

However, rather than battening down the hatches for the winter, the Swedes like to enjoy themselves when the weather turns cold. And judging by his YouTube channel, Viktor Johannessen has more fun in the snow and ice than most.

