This Sleepy Two-Week-Old Donkey Went Missing. Then Farmers Found His Hysterical Hiding Place

When one sleepy baby donkey went missing, its whereabouts were a worry to the animal’s owner. So, he set off to search for his wayward mule. The farmer looked everywhere, but he had no idea of the hilarious spot that he would eventually find the donkey in.

Caring for miniature donkeys can be a complicated affair. Though small, the animals need a lot of attention to make sure that they remain happy and healthy at all times. It is important, therefore, for potential owners to think long and hard before deciding to make a donkey their pet.

First of all, since donkeys are herd animals, it’s important that they have the company of a fellow equine. They must also have access to pasture in order to exercise and feed. And owners must provide them with some form of shelter from the elements, too.

