20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act

Cats are, by and large, jerks. They take all of our love but what do we get in return? At best, indifference. At worst, though, outright robbery of our stuff. And cat burglars didn’t get the nickname for being clumsy and obvious, so catching these little sneaks in the act is a pleasure we don’t often experience. So here are some of the worst offenders being snagged at the peak of their betrayal. Starting with a sneaky cinnamon bun liberation…

Cat: “Oh, so bun is not for cat? Cat thought bun was for cat. Bun is for hooman? Oh, okay. It’s just… can cat have bun? No? Cat understands… Cat is not good enough cat for…”

Owner: “Oh just take the damn bun.”

The manic eyes and vice-like grip that this moggy has mustered certainly show just how desperate for pizza he is. We think he’s probably been hitting the catnip too hard and has a life-threatening case of the munchies.

Hey, you’ve certainly got pretty expensive tastes there, Oscar. Tell you what, if you leave that alone while we are out of the room we’ll buy you an entire charcuterie board. But you’re not going to are you? Cats can be so unreasonable sometimes.

