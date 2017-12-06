When This Soldier Returned Home From Deployment, His Dog’s Response Left People In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When this U.S. army soldier returned from serving his country overseas, his family was overjoyed to see him home safe and sound. But perhaps the family member most excited to see him was his loyal and loving four-legged friend. Watching the footage, posted in September 2017, of the moment master and mutt were reunited could well bring a tear to your eye and a glow to your heart.

The dog in the film is called Sadie and she waited a long time for her dad to come home – as can be guessed by her reaction. Apparently, her human father had spent nine-months serving overseas in the military. She may be a German Sheperd, but in the film Sadie is dressed in all-American attire in anticipation of her date with dad. Sadie wore a stars-and-stripes bandana to show her support for her special serving soldier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cute clip opens by showing the military man standing across from his home in Oceanside, California. He waits in desert uniform, indicating that he has very recently returned from his tour. Behind the soldier is a row of garage doors, one of which has been festooned with flag pennants and a homemade poster. It has “Welcome Home” written in black script with a big red heart with an arrow through it inked underneath – the stage is set.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT