Somebody Chained This Pit Bull To A Tree. Then Dozens Of Vultures Began Circling Her Doghouse

Little Lilo the pit bull was tied to a tree and left out in the cold. With no one to keep her company, the dog would spend her days cowering inside a plastic shelter. Then one day, dozens of vultures descended on her doghouse.

In December 2014 wardens from Guilford County Animal Control in Greensboro, North Carolina, were alerted to a dog in a dire situation. Residents reported that the pup was tied to a tree with nothing but a plastic doghouse for shelter.

Already, the pup’s predicament sounded awful. However, there was a worrying twist to the plot. As well as reporting the animal’s state of neglect, locals noted that a flock of vultures had descended on the dog. And they seemed to be waiting patiently for her departure from this world.

