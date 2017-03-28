This Starving Baby Elephant Was So Thin That A Rescuer Didn’t Know If She’d Make It

The scene that met Lek Chailert was a massive shock. She knew the baby elephant was an orphan and would likely need attention. The calf she saw, however, was a bag of bones. The animal rescuer couldn’t help but question how much longer the poor pachyderm could hold on.
Chailert is an animal enthusiast from a tribal village in Thailand called Chiang Mai. She made her name as a champion to elephants when she created the country’s Elephant Nature Park. She’s also the founder of the Save Elephant Foundation.
Chailert’s made it her life’s work to fight not only for the rights of elephants, but for other animals, too. Furthermore, she’s received several accolades in the past, including being one of the Women Heroes of Global Conservation in 2010. Chailert’s recent fame, though, came to pass due to an incident with her beloved pachyderms.
