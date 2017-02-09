This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

The little stray cat had been hanging around the police station for days. And although the cops were fond of her, they had no idea why she seemed so attached to the building. But then all of a sudden they realized the reason why, and their police station was never the same again.

Molang the cat first met the police officers in Busan, South Korea, under tragic circumstances. In 2015 a litter of her kittens had been killed in a terrible car accident. And when cops arrived at the scene, they took the time to bury the babies while their grieving mom watched on.

However, months passed and the officers thought nothing of their good deed. That was until 2016 when the Gang-seo Police station received a surprise visitor. And sure enough, it was the mother cat from the road incident the year before.

