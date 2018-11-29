After Six Years Spent Living As A Stray, This Missing Cat Recognized A Face From Her Past

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018 a family in Carmel, Indiana, found a scared black cat living under their shed. They started feeding her, and their neighbor shared a picture of her online to help reconnect her with her owner. Little did they know, the feline had been on the streets for six years, and she’d soon recognize someone from her life long ago.

Once upon a time, Julie the black cat had been a pampered feline. Indiana resident Jon Gulla adopted Julie and her brother, Jack. The pair of pets were close, Gulla told Current. “They used to cuddle,” he recalled. “They were two peas in a pod.”

But in 2012 the feline siblings would be unexpectedly separated. Early that year, Julie was at Gulla’s mother’s home in Carmel, Indiana, while Gulla was at college. And somehow Julie got out of the abode.

