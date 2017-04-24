When This Stray Dog Found An Abandoned Human Baby, Her Animal Instincts Took Over

ADVERTISEMENT

When this dog saw a baby lying there on the street, she knew she had to help. So, she did what any mother would do and tried to help the vulnerable child. And what she did was absolutely incredible.

Little Santino was born in the town of Virrey del Pino, Argentina, in the summer of 2013. However, his mother abandoned him when he was just one month old. Instead of taking him to a local orphanage, though, she simply left him all alone in a courtyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left on his own, the little baby had no way of fending for himself. At such a young age he wouldn’t even have been able to lift his head for more than a moment. Hence, walking or even crawling to warmth or safety was out of the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT