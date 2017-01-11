Blue the stray dog was so lonely, she used every opportunity she could to make friends. But when the sun went down on the Greek beach where she lived, she would be all alone. Even when she chased their cars, no one would take her home. However, little did she know, someone was watching from afar.
In August 2016, Valia Orfanidou was on vacation in her hometown just outside the Greek capital, Athens. She was staying by the sea, so everyday the animal lover would take her dogs for a stroll on the beach. She usually went in the afternoon, when the hordes of sunbathers had retreated. That way, her pooches could have the run of the beach.
It was during these walks that Orfanidou and her dogs were joined by another canine. One afternoon, the gang had been minding their own business when a lone pooch bounded towards them. It seemed she had spotted the group from afar and wanted to join in the fun.
