When This Stray Gave Birth In The Bushes, Rescuers Were Determined To Save Every Single Puppy

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer gave birth all alone with very little to protect her and the newborns. Now she had to fight for not only her own survival, but that of her pups as well. Suddenly, the new mommy heard noises outside of the bush she was hiding in, and they were getting closer.

Homeless dogs face countless dangers while they’re surviving on the streets, not the least of which is starvation. However, some strays are luckier than others and the local neighbors provide for them. That was the case with a street dog called Summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll probably never know how Summer became homeless, but somehow she wound up living rough in Los Angeles. Although she didn’t have a home, the locals were kind to her. Rather than seeing Summer as a pest, they fed her and kept the dog alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT