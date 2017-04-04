This Stray Dog Was Lost In The Woods And Terrified Of Humans. So A Rescuer Played Dead On The Path

ADVERTISEMENT

After two days of trying, rescuers were still no closer to retrieving the stray dog. He was so fearful of humans that even food couldn’t lure him to safety. So after exhausting all other options, a woman laid down and played dead. And what happened next was astonishing.

In April 2015, a girl named Amanda spotted a Facebook post that broke her heart. The update contained an image of an emaciated dog which was living in the woods in Evans Creek, Washington. As a result, Amanda vowed to help the lost animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda is a member of the Lost & Found Pets WA. State group. The organization strives to reunite lost animals with their families. In order to do so, it advertises both lost and found pets on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT