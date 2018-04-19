A Worker Found This Stray Dog At The Roadside. Then She Realized It Was Protecting Another Animal

ADVERTISEMENT

When an animal welfare worker heard about a dog in need of her help, she rushed to the scene. When she got there, she found a female pit bull by the roadside. However, little did she know that the dog was protecting another poor defenceless creature.

Dallas DogRRR is a volunteer-run animal welfare group based in Dallas, Texas. As part of its work, the organization rescues stray dogs from the city’s streets and provides them with rehabilitation and shelter. And in 2015 the team attended to a heartbreaking situation.

A member of the Dallas DogRRR team had become aware of a homeless dog. It was laying abandoned on the side of the road. The area that the canine was in had had a well-known problem with strays. So, at this point there was nothing unusual about the discovery.

