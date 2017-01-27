Charlie the dog had been wandering the streets unaccompanied when a car hit him. To make matters worse, the heartless driver didn’t stop. Instead, he left the dog to die by the side of the road.
In January 2017, two men made a heartbreaking discovery while out walking in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. There, on a snowy bank by the side of the road in the rain, was the body of a dog. From a distance, the canine looked lifeless.
As the men got closer, they could tell the poor pooch was still alive – but only just. They had no idea how long the dog had been lying there in the cold. In a bid to get his freezing body warm again, the pair stripped off their hoodies and wrapped them around the animal.
Chile’s Government Spent Two Years Investigating This Mysterious UFO, And Officials Are Still Baffled
This Huge Stray Dog Didn’t Want To Be Saved, But His Rescuer Wasn’t Willing To Give Up On Him
Years After Archaeologists Started Digging In Scotland, They Found This Forgotten Dark Age Kingdom
This 6-Year-Old Was Called Up To Face The Entire School, And Her Teacher Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears
Strangers Who Met Their Exact Doubles In Unexpected Situations
When An Avalanche Struck A Hotel In Italy, Rescuers Feared The Worst. Then They Heard 3 Faint Cries…
This Mom-Of-5 Adopted 3 Kids From Her Dying Neighbor – And Was Rewarded In The Most Tear-Jerking Way
20 NFL Stars Who Lost Their Millions To Bad Decisions
20 Ridiculous Things That You’d Only Ever See In Russia
20 Ways Joe Biden Made The Vice Presidency Cool Again
When Police Raided This Indonesian Man’s Home, They Seized 2 White Boxes Of Living, Breathing Cargo
When Dad Noticed The Family Dog Behaving Oddly, He Knew Exactly What It Meant For His Dying Son