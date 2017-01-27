ADVERTISEMENT



Charlie the dog had been wandering the streets unaccompanied when a car hit him. To make matters worse, the heartless driver didn’t stop. Instead, he left the dog to die by the side of the road.



In January 2017, two men made a heartbreaking discovery while out walking in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. There, on a snowy bank by the side of the road in the rain, was the body of a dog. From a distance, the canine looked lifeless.

As the men got closer, they could tell the poor pooch was still alive – but only just. They had no idea how long the dog had been lying there in the cold. In a bid to get his freezing body warm again, the pair stripped off their hoodies and wrapped them around the animal.

