Image: Facebook/Heather Russell

Charlie the dog had been wandering the streets unaccompanied when a car hit him. To make matters worse, the heartless driver didn’t stop. Instead, he left the dog to die by the side of the road.

Image: Google Maps

In January 2017, two men made a heartbreaking discovery while out walking in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. There, on a snowy bank by the side of the road in the rain, was the body of a dog. From a distance, the canine looked lifeless.

Image: Facebook/Heather Russell

As the men got closer, they could tell the poor pooch was still alive – but only just. They had no idea how long the dog had been lying there in the cold. In a bid to get his freezing body warm again, the pair stripped off their hoodies and wrapped them around the animal.

