This Stray Pit Bull Cowered In The Bushes From The Storm – Before Rescuers Saw What She Was Hiding

When rescuers first found Rainbow hiding in the bushes, rain was lashing down on them. She had curled up in the foliage to keep warm, but the team knew they had to move her. But, as they did so, they discovered that she was hiding an incredible secret.

In early 2017, during the worst storms that southern California had seen all year, Hope For Paws got a call about a dog in urgent need of the organization’s help. Hope for Paws is a non-profit that regularly saves dogs from shelters and from the street. As a result, its staff knew exactly what to do in a situation like this.

According to their source, the dog had been homeless for some time. Members of the public had attempted to rescue the animal and to provide her with food and shelter but with no success. Indeed, she would always run away in fear.

