This Shar-Pei Is Blind And Suffers From Seizures – But Another Stray Refuses To Leave His Side

Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend. The relationship between a canine and its owner can be a beautiful thing. Not only do our furry friends offer valuable companionship, they keep us fit and healthy. But who’s to say that they only offer humans such benefits? The bonds that form between dogs and their peers can be just as strong. And that is exactly what this story is about.

Meet Stevie, a blind shar-pei and chihuahua Jimmy. These two dogs share a very special relationship. With Stevie under his full-time care, Jimmy never lets him out of sight. And this has made the canines inseparable.

The Ramona Humane Society picked up both Jimmy and Stevie as stray dogs in Hemet, California. This part of the state has a growing stray dog problem. Too often, dogs die on the street because they don’t have a home. Such organizations help prevent such dogs meeting such an awful fate.

