After This Street Dog Was Badly Injured By A Car, His Reaction To Rescuers Was Unforgettable

After he was hit by a car, Goldie the dog was left by the side of the road to die. His injuries were so severe that the poor creature must have been in agonizing pain. But despite his ordeal, when help finally arrived the suffering dog managed to muster up the energy to show his appreciation.

Goldie is one of India’s many street animals. He lived as a stray in the northern city of Udaipur, in the state of Rajasthan. He relied on the charity of a local resident who kindly fed him and kept him safe.

Unfortunately, the local couldn’t be there for Goldie all the time. And one day the dog was wandering the city’s busy streets when a car struck him down. The impact of the crash left the dog badly injured and unable to walk. In fact, the animal was so severely wounded that all he could do was lie helplessly by the side of the road hoping help would come.

