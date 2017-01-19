ADVERTISEMENT



Deaf, furless and completely covered in sores, Stinger the pup hadn’t had the best start in life. More than 1,000 bees had stung the pit bull and his owners abandoned him. But, thankfully, the dog was about to meet his guardian angel.



It seemed this adorable pup couldn’t catch a break. In September 2016, Stinger the pitt bull was just 10 months old. But, despite his relatively short life, the canine had already been through a lot.

The unlucky pup had somehow come into contact with a swarm of ground bees. The angry flock stung the pit bull more than 1,000 times. During the attack, the bees covered every inch of his little body in painful punctures.

