This Sweet Old Dog Was Bleeding Heavily – So She Was Put In A Trash Bag And Dumped At A Shelter

The shelter staff were used to seeing tragic stories. But when a couple walked in with their dog in a waste bag, they couldn’t believe their eyes. And when they realized why the dog was treated like she was trash, their hearts broke for her.

On April 18, 2017, the Frosted Faces Foundation (FFF) uploaded a series of photos to its Facebook page. One image in particular was of a senior black Welsh Corgi with an innocent face, wrapped in a plastic trash bag. Her name was Blackie and she had been given up.

But her owners seemed to think more of their car upholstery than they did of their suffering dog. That became clear when the reason for putting Blackie in a garbage bag came to light. In fact, FFF members were disgusted her owners could be so cold.

