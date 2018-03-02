This Teacher Was Grieving Over The Loss Of Her Dog. Then She Got A Letter From A 9-Year-Old Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

After Gemma Dunne took the upsetting decision to have her dog Charlie put down, she was understandably in pieces. And when the teacher found herself back at school just days later, she struggled to hide her grief from her students. Then she received a letter from a nine-year-old boy that left her broken.

Dunne is a teacher at St Michael’s Primary School in the city of Glasgow, Scotland. There, she is in charge of Year Five – the equivalent of fourth grade in the United States. With some boisterous kids presumably among her charges, it’s likely Dunne’s job could be rather demanding.

However, in February 2018 something happened to make the teacher’s job even harder. A tragedy at home left Dunne struggling to “get through the end of the day,” she told Today that same month.

