When Chunky the Chihuahua went missing from his home, his owners had no idea how desperate his situation was. Not only had callous youths stolen the little dog, they then subjected him to hours of torture before leaving him for dead. But, while the teenagers may have been able to break the poor pet’s bones, his spirit proved indestructible.
Chunky lives in Margate, England, with his owners Lisa-Marie and Bonnie-Lee Fittall. In February 2015, thugs stole the pet pooch from his backyard, no doubt shocking the twin sisters. However, nothing could have prepared them for what happened next.
When the Fittall sisters logged onto social media in the hours following Chunky’s abduction, they discovered the horrific truth. Four teenagers had snatched the animal. They then brutally tortured the canine and boasted about their crime online.
