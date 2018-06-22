10 Fearless Felines Who Are Living Proof That You Shouldn’t Underestimate Cats

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats can be pretty flighty; dogs chase them, they run away from loud noises, and what’s their deal with cucumbers? It’s not surprising that you might mistake them for cowards, but you’d be wrong. These unflappable felines have claws, and they know how to use them.

10. The Protector

You’ve heard of guard dogs, but what about a guard cat? That’s the role that a feline called Nani stepped into on June 22, 2015. As if that’s not impressive enough, you should see the intruder that she repelled from her home in Eagle River, Alaska. In the resulting footage, a large black bear peers through the glass screen door at Nani.

Far from being intimidated, though, Nani flings herself at the glass without so much as a warning. “We were all really surprised that she lunged at [the bear],” Nani’s owner Darlis Elliott subsequently told Earth Porm. “But we were more surprised that it scared him enough to fall off the porch.”

