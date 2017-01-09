ADVERTISEMENT



As she walked down the street, Jenine-Lacette DShazer noticed something unusual. In the corner of her eye she saw a homeless man, who seemed to be in pain as he clung onto his little dog. For whatever reason, kind DShazer decided to help. But she had no idea she’d end up trying to fulfill his dying wish.



In November 2016, DShazer was walking along a street in Fresno, California, when something caught her eye. It was a cold day, and there on the sidewalk was a homeless man who was “crumpled” over his little dog in a desperate bid to keep her warm. The scene simply broke DShazer’s heart.

The Fresno native watched for some time, and noticed that the man seemed to wince in pain every so often. Desperate to help the man and his dog, DShazer rushed to her car to fetch them a blanket and some toilet paper. She also managed to find some cat food to feed the hungry white pooch.

