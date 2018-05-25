This Terrified Puppy Cowered In His Cage. Then A Stranger Coaxed Him Out Of The Corner

ADVERTISEMENT

When the altruistic animal lover found him in 2015, this poor puppy was cowering in terror alone inside an anonymous kill-shelter cage somewhere in the States. Quaking in fear all along his quivering body and wide-eyed with anxiety, it was clear to see that the abandoned baby was so scared that he was rooted to the spot. However, with a little patience, one kind stranger was able to get the little guy out of his corner and make him the center of loving attention.

Encountering a petrified pooch, totally overwhelmed by an alien institutional environment, was a pretty common experience for the people behind A Place To Bark. The charitable organization in question is a dog rescue venture which is able to operate all over the U.S. The not-for-profit was founded by Tennessee-based artist, author and animal advocate Bernie Berlin in 2001. Ever since, A Place To Bark has been responsible for rescuing countless canines from a euthanasia end in the country’s kill shelters.

As part of its rescue model, A Place To Bark locates and then liberates high-risk dogs from these kill shelters and places them into foster homes. Once the extricated animals have been rehabilitated, they are then taken to various humane societies across the States, where the canines are offered up for adoption.

