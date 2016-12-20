ADVERTISEMENT

This pup was thrown away and left to rot with the trash, but somehow she managed to survive. Despite her resilience, she was very sick. Without help she would have suffered a slow and painful death. Now, though, she’s recovered pawsomely and her new look will astonish you.

On November 15, 2013, the not-for-profit rescue group Hope For Paws responded to an emergency call about an animal in need of help. Eldad Hagar, one of the group’s founders – headed out to the site. What he found was heart-breaking.

“When I got there, I almost couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Hagar told The Huffington Post. The call had led Paws rescuers to a trash heap. Amongst the detritus, blending in with the scrap, was a young husky dog.

