This pup was thrown away and left to rot with the trash, but somehow she managed to survive. Despite her resilience, she was very sick. Without help she would have suffered a slow and painful death. Now, though, she’s recovered pawsomely and her new look will astonish you.
On November 15, 2013, the not-for-profit rescue group Hope For Paws responded to an emergency call about an animal in need of help. Eldad Hagar, one of the group’s founders – headed out to the site. What he found was heart-breaking.
“When I got there, I almost couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Hagar told The Huffington Post. The call had led Paws rescuers to a trash heap. Amongst the detritus, blending in with the scrap, was a young husky dog.
This Rhino’s Mom Was Tragically Killed By Poachers, But Now She’s Found Love In A Two-Legged Form
20 Facts About Tom Cruise That You Just Won’t Be Able To Handle
When A Man Tried To Rescue This Feral Dog From LA’s Concrete River, Its Response Was Startling
These 20 Rarely Seen Photos Reveal How Wild The West Truly Was
Europe Had Another “Hitler,” But How The West Responded To His Actions Was Deplorable.
After This Orangutan Was Stolen From The Forest As A Baby, No One Knew If She’d Ever Taste Freedom
When A Fake Doctor Injected Her Face With Cement, This Woman Was Left Disfigured For 11 Years
When A NYC Cop Found This Starving Pit Bull Chained In An Abandoned Home, He Knew What He Had To Do
This Medieval City Was Home To 200,000 People. Today, Abandoned For Centuries, It’s Utterly Haunting
After This Guy Blew $750K In A Nevada Casino, He Planted A Bomb There – With Staggering Consequences
When This Guy Cleaned Out His Grandfather’s Old Cabinet, What He Found Inside Baffled Him
20 Pets Who Are Totally Hacked Off With Their Stupid New Haircuts