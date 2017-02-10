When They Found This Dog Curled Up On The Roadside, He Was So Ill That He Couldn’t Bear To Be Touched

When Pushkar the street dog was found on the side of the road, he was so sick that passing people actually thought he was a boulder. Moreover, by the time help reached him, he had almost given up on life. And heartbreakingly, not even the warmth of a human’s touch could bring joy back into his heart.
Animal Aid Unlimited is a charity based in Udaipur, India. The organization takes in sick and injured strays and provides them with emergency care. And since opening in 2002, the center has treated more than 45,000 animals.
One day in 2015 a team from the charity were making their rounds in the Indian city. But as they were driving along the road, something caught their eye. A mysterious-looking lump was lying off-road in the sand.
She Was Expecting Quads After Beating Cancer. But At 7 Months, Doctors Confirmed Her Worst Nightmare
Two Brothers Were On A Fishing Trip When They Found Something Astonishing Trapped In The Ice
In 2003 Two Men Mysteriously Boarded A Boeing 727 And Just Took Off, Disappearing Without A Trace
When Archaeologists Pulled Up The Floor Of This Attic, They Found Secret 17th-Century Manuscripts
Ivanka Trump Has Bought A Lavish $5 Million Mansion, And It’s Just A Few Blocks Away From The Obamas
20 Celebrities Who Had Terrible Feuds With Their Own Families
After Being Kept In A Cage, This Pit Bull Was Brought To A Vet – And Left To Slowly Waste Away
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship
20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know
20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise