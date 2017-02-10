When They Found This Dog Curled Up On The Roadside, He Was So Ill That He Couldn’t Bear To Be Touched

ADVERTISEMENT

When Pushkar the street dog was found on the side of the road, he was so sick that passing people actually thought he was a boulder. Moreover, by the time help reached him, he had almost given up on life. And heartbreakingly, not even the warmth of a human’s touch could bring joy back into his heart.

Animal Aid Unlimited is a charity based in Udaipur, India. The organization takes in sick and injured strays and provides them with emergency care. And since opening in 2002, the center has treated more than 45,000 animals.

One day in 2015 a team from the charity were making their rounds in the Indian city. But as they were driving along the road, something caught their eye. A mysterious-looking lump was lying off-road in the sand.

