After People Found This Tiny Kitten Outside Their Home, Rescuers Revealed It Wasn’t What It Seemed

When rescuers were called to the aid of a tiny kitten, they knew they would have to act quickly. And the tiny ball of fur was starving and shivering in the cold so, in order to keep him warm, one man held the baby to his body. But, eventually, they realized that the animal was no regular feline.

Before the surprising discovery, though, individuals from The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) had come to the young cat’s aid. The organization was established by Edwin Wiek over 15 years ago and aims to liberate wild animals that have been kept in captivity. It also aspires to educate those in the community and further afield about animal conservation, in addition to providing veterinary care in the Thai province of Phetchaburi.

And in December 2016 a Thai family contacted the animal rescue organization. That’s because they had found a tiny kitten sprawled in the road. And judging by the miniscule size of the poor creature, he could only have been a day old at most.

