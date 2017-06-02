Workers Thought They’d Found A Muddy Puppy. But They Cleaned It Off And Got The Cutest Surprise

When construction workers discovered a muddy puppy stranded at the bottom of a hole in London, England, they knew they were its only shot at survival. Downing tools, they did everything they could to rescue the doggy in distress. It was only later, when the creature’s matted fur was washed, that they got the cutest surprise.
And what initially seemed to be a young dog was eventually transported to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, a registered animal charity in the English county of Essex, near London. Sue Schwar founded the organization in 1995.
In those early days, in fact, it became the first wildlife rescue center of its kind in the area. Today, meanwhile, it’s a refuge for the care and rehabilitation of wildlife native to the area, including mammals, birds and even reptiles.
