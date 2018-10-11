This Baby Elephant Tragically Lost Its Trunk, And Experts Are Fearful About Whether It Can Survive

ADVERTISEMENT

As the camera panned across an elephant herd, the photographer focused on a calf. Even from a distance, it was obvious the little one’s trunk was missing. The footage sent a ripple of concern through animal lovers and experts alike, sparking debate over the stricken pachyderm’s ultimate fate.

Africa is known for its exotic wildlife, so naturally it’s a popular destination among safari-seeking visitors. However, some parts of the continent offer rich hunting opportunities, so it also appeals to big game enthusiasts and illegal poachers alike. As a result, conservation is essential to keeping threatened species alive.

And that’s where game reserves such as Kruger National Park (KNP) in northeastern South Africa come in. Within game reserve boundaries, hunting native animals is either controlled or forbidden entirely. To police this, KNP uses drones and park rangers in the fight against poaching.

