This Baby Gorilla Was Acting Up In Front Of A Crowd, But Dad Quickly Put Him In His Place

By James Cannon
July 12, 2018
Image: YouTube/Rumble Viral
Image: YouTube/Rumble Viral

Zoos play an important role in our society, teaching us more about the various animals under their care, while allowing us a glimpse into the creatures’ lives. And in November 2017 visitors to Twycross Zoo in the U.K. got a fascinating look into the family shenanigans of a baby gorilla named Shufai. The little primate was acting up in his enclosure, but his dad Oumbi was not amused and was quick to reprimand him.

Image: via CoventryLive
Image: via CoventryLive

Located in Leicestershire, England, Twycross Zoo was opened back in 1963 by Natalie Evans and Molly Badham. The pair had owned a pet shop in nearby Staffordshire, but their growing collection of animals meant they needed to move to a bigger site. Since then, the zoo has proved to be a very popular attraction and showcases a variety of wildlife.

Image: Andrew Holdstock Design
Image: Andrew Holdstock Design

However, in recent years Twycross has focused its attention on one area in particular and has rebranded itself as “The World Primate Centre.” As a result, the zoo is now home to a number of different apes and monkeys, including the western lowland gorilla, chimpanzees and the black-headed spider monkey.

