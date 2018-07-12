This Baby Gorilla Was Acting Up In Front Of A Crowd, But Dad Quickly Put Him In His Place

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoos play an important role in our society, teaching us more about the various animals under their care, while allowing us a glimpse into the creatures’ lives. And in November 2017 visitors to Twycross Zoo in the U.K. got a fascinating look into the family shenanigans of a baby gorilla named Shufai. The little primate was acting up in his enclosure, but his dad Oumbi was not amused and was quick to reprimand him.

Located in Leicestershire, England, Twycross Zoo was opened back in 1963 by Natalie Evans and Molly Badham. The pair had owned a pet shop in nearby Staffordshire, but their growing collection of animals meant they needed to move to a bigger site. Since then, the zoo has proved to be a very popular attraction and showcases a variety of wildlife.

However, in recent years Twycross has focused its attention on one area in particular and has rebranded itself as “The World Primate Centre.” As a result, the zoo is now home to a number of different apes and monkeys, including the western lowland gorilla, chimpanzees and the black-headed spider monkey.

