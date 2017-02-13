This Beloved 54-Year-Old Elephant Was Put Down By A U.S. Zoo, And People Are Calling It Murder

ADVERTISEMENT

During his lifetime, Packy was quite the celebrity. Indeed, at the age of 54, he became the oldest elephant in the United States. But, in 2017, he was being talked about for all the wrong reasons: campaigners claimed he’d been murdered.

The Asian elephant was born at Portland Zoo on April 14, 1962. And, at the time, the newborn was the subject of international media attention. Why? Because for the first time in 44 years, an elephant had been successfully bred in the Western Hemisphere.

As part of the media storm surrounding the zoo’s new arrival, a local radio station ran a naming competition. Furthermore, LIFE magazine ran an 11-page spread dedicated to the elephant. Amazingly, more than one million people had flocked to Portland to see Packy before he’d even turned one.

