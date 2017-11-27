This Couple Were Out Swimming When Suddenly a Shape Rose Up From the Deep

ADVERTISEMENT

A pair of Australian adventurers were out at sea filming sea turtles when they were joined by something unexpected. Unbeknownst to the duo, they would encounter a truly extraordinary sight. And it was something that few professional divers ever experience.

When Brad Nicholls and Emmy-Rose Curtis got their hands on some new filming equipment, they decided to head to sea to test out the gear. However, they had no idea what was in store for them that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair set out to South Stradbroke Island, nearly two miles off the Gold Coast Seaway, on a boat belonging to a friend. They found the perfect spot to begin their swim, taking the underwater GoPro cameras with them. However, they were soon joined by something much bigger than they had been anticipating.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT