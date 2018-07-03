This Crocodile Snuck Up On A Pair Of Lions, But Then The Tables Suddenly Turned On It

ADVERTISEMENT

The safari group watched as the crocodile spied its prey: two tasty lions crossing the river. Without hesitation and seemingly driven by hunger, the croc glided through the water towards the big cats. But as the reptile sprang its ambush, it became clear that it had bitten off more than it could chew.

A predator has to be efficient, powerful and deadly to survive in the African wilderness. Some hunters, like the spotted hyena, have jaws powerful enough to break bones into small, edible fragments. Others have specialized hunting techniques; the jaguar, for instance, bites clean through the skull of its prey and into the brain.

Perhaps the most well-known African predator, though, is the lion. Considering the animals rank among the continents’s apex predators, it’s not surprising that lions have earned the name “kings of the jungle”. Their hunting style is slick, silent and devastatingly effective.

