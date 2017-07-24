When This Dog Found A Box On The Roadside, He Suddenly Became Strangely Agitated

ADVERTISEMENT

When one dog was taking a walk with his owner, he suddenly began tugging on his lead. Curious, his human allowed him to show her what he’d sensed. But, when she saw what it was, the discovery devastated her.

After a tough start in life, Aragon the dog had landed on his feet. That’s because he was rescued by a human who not only loved him, but loved every other animal as well. And, in order to help other creatures in need, she volunteered at an animal organization called SCARS.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCARS stands for “Second Chance Animal Rescue Society” and the organization operates in Greece. SCARS has an army of volunteers that take care of stray animals. Furthermore, its main aim is to find as many homeless animals homes as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT