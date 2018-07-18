This Dog Saw A Little Animal Adrift In The Waves, And His Instincts Immediately Kicked In

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Freeley watched in surprise as his dog Storm turned towards the water. The dog owner followed his pet’s gaze – the animal had spotted something. A wildly flailing shape was splashing around in the water, and it appeared to be in distress. Suddenly, Storm took off and jumped into the ocean.

Mark Freeley is a resident of East Setauket, New York, who works as a personal injury lawyer. As well as having an obvious interest in the law, Freeley is also a passionate animal lover. In fact, he lives with two dogs: border collie rescue dog Sarah and golden retriever Storm.

Storm is an English golden retriever, a breed that is generally heavier built than its relatives. Just like other retrievers, though, the English variety is bred to accompany hunters on shooting trips. Indeed, the breed gets its name for its part in the human-dog hunting dynamic.

