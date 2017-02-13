This Dog Was Living On The Streets, Depressed And Defeated. But A Little Boy Helped To Transform Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Yankee the poodle was sick and tired of his life on the streets. When help finally arrived, he was so defeated that he could barely even lift his head to look his rescuers in the eye. It seemed like the dog would never know happiness again, but then he met one amazing little boy.

When Hope For Paws animal rescue and shelter got an email about a stray poodle, the contents revealed that the dog’s future wasn’t looking great. The homeless pooch was living in a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Locals fed him scraps of food and kept an eye on him, but he was never out of danger’s way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, one day a passing neighbor noticed that the pooch looked hurt. Naturally concerned, they contacted Hope For Paws, in a bid to end the animal’s suffering. The organization was happy to help, sending two of their most experienced rescuers, Eldad Hagar and Lisa Arturo, to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT