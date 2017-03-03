This Fox Had Been Shot And Could Barely Walk. Then A Kindhearted Passerby Changed Everything

By Annie Price
March 3, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/That Wildlife Rescue Guy
Image: Facebook/That Wildlife Rescue Guy / Facebook/That Wildlife Rescue Guy

It was a bright winter day, so it was the perfect time to take a walk. But, as one woman was passing through a field, she noticed something out of the ordinary. There, in the middle of the grass, was an injured fox. And he was in such a bad way that he could hardly move.

Image: Facebook/That Wildlife Rescue Guy
Image: Facebook/That Wildlife Rescue Guy

Dan Martin is a self-confessed animal lover. On Facebook, he calls himself “That Wildlife Rescue Guy” and posts about his escapades helping animals in need. As a result, he is well known in his local area of Doddington, England, for his kind heart.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Dan Martin
Image: Facebook/Dan Martin

So, when one lady stumbled across an injured animal one day, she knew exactly who to call. She approached Martin and told him how she’d found an injured fox in a field. From what she could make out, it seemed that the creature had sustained an injury to its foot.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT