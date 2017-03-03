This Fox Had Been Shot And Could Barely Walk. Then A Kindhearted Passerby Changed Everything

It was a bright winter day, so it was the perfect time to take a walk. But, as one woman was passing through a field, she noticed something out of the ordinary. There, in the middle of the grass, was an injured fox. And he was in such a bad way that he could hardly move.
Dan Martin is a self-confessed animal lover. On Facebook, he calls himself “That Wildlife Rescue Guy” and posts about his escapades helping animals in need. As a result, he is well known in his local area of Doddington, England, for his kind heart.
So, when one lady stumbled across an injured animal one day, she knew exactly who to call. She approached Martin and told him how she’d found an injured fox in a field. From what she could make out, it seemed that the creature had sustained an injury to its foot.
When Workers Dug Up This 600-Year-Old Plague Pit, Two Victims Were Discovered Mysteriously Entwined
This Nigerian “Witch Child” Was Left To Starve To Death, But How He’s Recovered Since Is Astonishing
22 Years After They Got Married, This Couple With Down Syndrome Prove Their Love Knows No Limits
The 20 Strangest Secret Service Codenames Ever
20 Little-Known Facts About Meghan Markle That’ll Give You The Lowdown On Prince Harry’s Girlfriend
Here’s What The Kids Of These Sporting Legends Look Like Now They’re All Grown Up
This 7-Year-Old And His Mom Were Both Critically Ill. So He Made The Ultimate Sacrifice To Save Her
20 Animal Fails So Stupid That You Won’t Be Able To Stop Yourself Laughing
This Is The Fascinating Truth About Why We Experience Déjà Vu
Dad Woke At 4 A.M. To Find His Twin Girls Missing. Then A Cop Discovered Footprints In The Snow
20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Give Up On Your Relationship
20 Painfully Embarrassing Nightclub Photos These Party Animals Wish They Could Forget