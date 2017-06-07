This Guy Was Having Dinner With His Family When They Spotted A Dangerous Intruder On The Porch

ADVERTISEMENT

The dogs had been barking for a while; what was wrong with them? At first, Phil Hendra thought little of it and went back to his family dinner. However, when his son pointed out something unusual on the porch, he realized what the source of the disturbance was – and how much danger they could be in.

The day had begun more languidly with the Hendra family visiting relatives in East Fort Myers, Florida. Phil was visiting his parents, Richard and Teddi, at their home in Lee County. Also along for the visit were Phil’s three children, Casey, Zachary and Phillip Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day was March 18, 2016, and the family were enjoying a meal together when something disturbed them. It was actually the second-youngest Hendra – ten-year-old Phil Jr. – who spotted the intruder first. He subsequently told the others that he’d seen a “funny dog” through the window.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT