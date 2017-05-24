When one man adopted a little wolf dog puppy, it seemed like a perfect pairing. But when Ben Hull first picked his new dog up, he may have forgotten that his canine companion wouldn’t be small forever. And as the puppy Hull named Shade grew, he soon realized that he’d made a pretty bad decision.
Like many prospective dog owners, Hull had a preferred breed. In particular, it was huskies that had captured his heart – so, naturally, a husky was the pet he wanted to be his faithful friend in the future. When an advert caught his eye one day, however, all of that changed.
Specifically, Hull was reading a local newspaper at that time when he saw that a breeder was selling wolf dog puppies. And as the advert piqued his interest, he decided to go and visit the pups. Little did Hull know, though, that he would soon fall in love at first sight.
-
This Woman Moved Into The Oldest Mall In America – But The Stores Are Now Something Else Entirely
-
When A Blizzard Grounded Their Flight, This Couple FedExed Their Toddler 500 Miles Cross Country
-
This Mysterious Sea Monster Washed Up On Shore, And It’s Left Scientists Completely Perplexed
-
After This Man Adopted A Wolf Dog Puppy, He Soon Realized He’d Made A Terrible Mistake
-
After This Teen Lost The State Title, He Said Two Startling Words To His Opponent’s Dying Father
-
This Woman Beat Cancer While She Was Pregnant. But When She Finally Gave Birth, Tragedy Struck
-
This Gecko Has The Most Unlikely Best Friend, And He Couldn't Be Happier About It
-
After This Strange Tool Killed A Family’s Dog, They Found Out It Was Put There By The Government
-
When Rescuers Found This Dog Covered In Tar, They Thought That She’d Have To Be Put To Sleep
-
When A Disney Character Took Time To Meet His Sick Daughter, This Dad Spotted A Man Lurking Behind
-
19 Years After This Railway Worker Slipped Into A Coma, He Awoke To Reveal His Astonishing Story
-
This Girl Was Locked Alone In A Room For 12 Years Before She Was Rescued – And Baffled Scientists