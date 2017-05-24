After This Man Adopted A Wolf Dog Puppy, He Soon Realized He’d Made A Terrible Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

When one man adopted a little wolf dog puppy, it seemed like a perfect pairing. But when Ben Hull first picked his new dog up, he may have forgotten that his canine companion wouldn’t be small forever. And as the puppy Hull named Shade grew, he soon realized that he’d made a pretty bad decision.

Like many prospective dog owners, Hull had a preferred breed. In particular, it was huskies that had captured his heart – so, naturally, a husky was the pet he wanted to be his faithful friend in the future. When an advert caught his eye one day, however, all of that changed.

Specifically, Hull was reading a local newspaper at that time when he saw that a breeder was selling wolf dog puppies. And as the advert piqued his interest, he decided to go and visit the pups. Little did Hull know, though, that he would soon fall in love at first sight.

ADVERTISEMENT