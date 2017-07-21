This Mysterious Creature Eluded Scientists For Years. Then It Finally Set Off A Hidden Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t something that the researchers were looking for. What’s more, it wasn’t something that they expected to find, either. Nevertheless, after setting up a huge number of hidden cameras and waiting for more than a month, something walked into view that left these scientists completely shocked – and more than likely a little bit elated.

These cameras were placed in a stretch of tropical forest in Indonesian Borneo known as the Rungan Landscape. Scientists were conducting a study to find out what exactly lives in this swampy section of the country. Moreover, what they found came as a pretty big shock.

You see, areas such as the Rungan Landscape have long been regarded as locations that aren’t of much interest to conservationists. Nonetheless, during the study, the team of scientists from Oxford Brookes University, Muhammadiyah University Palangka Raya, Indonesia, and the University of Exeter made a discovery that could well change that perception once and for all.

